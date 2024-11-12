Economy
Will October inflation push Q3 print above RBI’s forecast?
Summary
- With a higher-than-expected print, inflation may very well be on track to surpass RBI’s forecast of 4.8% for the October-December quarter.
At 6.21%, retail inflation in October breached the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s target, for the first time since August 2023, thanks to an alarming rise in vegetable prices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more