October Trade Data: Trade deficit up 18% YoY at $31.46 billion from $26.3 billion

India's merchandise trade deficit for October 2023 is up 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) at $31.46 billion from $26.3 billion in October 2022, government data released on November 15 showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's merchandise trade deficit for October surpassed economists' expectations, as per Reuters calculation using the government's export and import data, the agency said.

Further, exports are up 6 percent YoY to $33.57 billion from $31.60 billion; and imports have risen 11 percent YoY to $65.03 billion from $57.91 billion.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, exports were at $34.47 billion in September 2023, and imports were at $53.84 billion, indicating a decline in both categories.

In the services sector, October's exports were valued at $28.70 billion, with imports standing at $14.32 billion. Contrastingly, September reported services exports of $29.37 billion and imports at $14.91 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The unexpected rise in the trade deficit has drawn attention, showcasing a widening gap between imports and exports, the Reuters report added. Economists had projected a deficit of $20.50 billion for October, underscoring the disparity between expectations and the actual trade performance.

