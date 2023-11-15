Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / October Trade Data: Trade deficit up 18% YoY at $31.46 billion from $26.3 billion

October Trade Data: Trade deficit up 18% YoY at $31.46 billion from $26.3 billion

Livemint ( with inputs from Reuters )

October Trade Data: Trade deficit up 18% YoY at $31.46 billion from $26.3 billion

File Image: A ship loaded with containers prepares to leave the Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, India

India's merchandise trade deficit for October 2023 is up 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) at $31.46 billion from $26.3 billion in October 2022, government data released on November 15 showed.

India's merchandise trade deficit for October surpassed economists' expectations, as per Reuters calculation using the government's export and import data, the agency said.

Track: LIVE Markets coverage here

Further, exports are up 6 percent YoY to $33.57 billion from $31.60 billion; and imports have risen 11 percent YoY to $65.03 billion from $57.91 billion.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, exports were at $34.47 billion in September 2023, and imports were at $53.84 billion, indicating a decline in both categories.

In the services sector, October's exports were valued at $28.70 billion, with imports standing at $14.32 billion. Contrastingly, September reported services exports of $29.37 billion and imports at $14.91 billion.

Also Read | Stock market today: Why Sensex surged over 650 points today — explained with five reasons

The unexpected rise in the trade deficit has drawn attention, showcasing a widening gap between imports and exports, the Reuters report added. Economists had projected a deficit of $20.50 billion for October, underscoring the disparity between expectations and the actual trade performance.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 02:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.