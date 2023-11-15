October Trade Data: Trade deficit up 18% YoY at $31.46 billion from $26.3 billion
October Trade Data: Trade deficit up 18% YoY at $31.46 billion from $26.3 billion
October Trade Data: Trade deficit up 18% YoY at $31.46 billion from $26.3 billion
India's merchandise trade deficit for October 2023 is up 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) at $31.46 billion from $26.3 billion in October 2022, government data released on November 15 showed.
India's merchandise trade deficit for October surpassed economists' expectations, as per Reuters calculation using the government's export and import data, the agency said.
Track: LIVE Markets coverage here
Further, exports are up 6 percent YoY to $33.57 billion from $31.60 billion; and imports have risen 11 percent YoY to $65.03 billion from $57.91 billion.
On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, exports were at $34.47 billion in September 2023, and imports were at $53.84 billion, indicating a decline in both categories.
In the services sector, October's exports were valued at $28.70 billion, with imports standing at $14.32 billion. Contrastingly, September reported services exports of $29.37 billion and imports at $14.91 billion.
Also Read | Stock market today: Why Sensex surged over 650 points today — explained with five reasons
The unexpected rise in the trade deficit has drawn attention, showcasing a widening gap between imports and exports, the Reuters report added. Economists had projected a deficit of $20.50 billion for October, underscoring the disparity between expectations and the actual trade performance.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.