Odisha, Gujarat, Karnataka top export growth

In absolute terms, Gujarat accounted for about 30% of India's total exports in 2021-22 at $127 bn
BENGALURU :Odisha, Gujarat, and Karnataka emerged as the top exporting states of the country in terms of growth in 2021-22 when compared with the pre-covid year of 2019-20, with shipments from these states growing faster than the national average of 34.6%.
In absolute terms, Gujarat accounted for about 30% of India’s total exports in 2021-22 at $127 billion, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu at $73 billion and $35 billion, respectively. India’s exports touched a record high of $422 billion in 2021-22. Gujarat doubled growth in exports in 2021-22 over 2019-20, and Karnataka increased exports by 56%. Gujarat mainly exports petroleum products, pearls and precious, semi-precious stones, and organic chemicals.
Odisha reported a 156% growth in exports in 2021-22 at $17.06 billion in the same period, exporting iron and steel, aluminium, and iron ore. It is among the eight states, including Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, where growth exceeded the national average.
Delhi and Kerala recorded a decline of 20% and 56%, respectively, in exports in 2021-22 over 2019-20, according to data by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS). Data for 2020-21 was not used to calculate growth as it was not a normal year, with a low base due to covid-19 pandemic.
Incidentally, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which together account for about a quarter of total shipments in 2021-22 at $73 billion and $35 billion, reported growth well below the national average at 13% and 17.2%, respectively. Maharashtra largely exports drug formulations, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, and iron and steel, among others.
“Diversifying exports will help stabilize earnings from exports besides giving a boost to employment. Exposure to international trade will make the state’s industries more competitive and improve the quality of products and services and bring greater awareness about the internationally preferred standards," said a government official.
In a bid to boost India’s exports, the government is working with the states to boost shipments and gain global competitiveness and will allocate ₹2,100 crore for the districts-as-export hubs scheme to develop 50 districts in the first phase.
Queries emailed to the department of commerce on Monday remained unanswered till press time.
The department of commerce highlighted a case study that pointed out that while Tamil Nadu is a leading exporter of motor vehicles, auto parts, and ready-made cotton garments, it could diversify to pharma, marine products and electronics and white goods.
Also, Uttar Pradesh which is a leading exporter of telecom equipment and buffalo meat, could improve global export competitiveness in the existing champion sectors like textiles and garments and boost exports of high-value products like electronic components and pharmaceuticals.