Odisha transformed itself from agrarian to an industrial state: Patnaik

The chief minister was speaking at the curtain raiser for Make in Odisha Conclave’22 which is due to start in Bhubaneswar from 30th November to 4th November 2022. “Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India and has consistently grown above the national average in the last decade and a half. We are fast emerging as a major industrial destination in eastern India because of our natural resource advantage and strategic location.
Over the last 20 years, my government has focused on leveraging these natural advantages through progressive policy, efficient administration, and technological interventions," Patnaik added.Speaking at the event, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha stated that Odisha has been one of the major breakout states in the country in terms of development, registering impressive GSDP growth rates year-after-year and industrializing at break-neck speed.
“Odisha has had an impressive ride soaring even higher with a strong foundation that has been laid ..It is the largest producer of steel, stainless steel, and aluminium in India. We are emerging as a leader in sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, IT and ITeS, Food Processing and others. We are also attracting investments in new age sectors like green hydrogen and green ammonia, data centres, EV and EV component manufacturing to name a few," Mahapatra added.