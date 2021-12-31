The Odisha government on Friday hiked dearness allowance and pensions by 3% for state government employees. With this, the DA now will go up from 28% to 31%.

The rate of pensions for pensioners has also been increased by 3%. The move will benefit 7.5 million government employees and pensioners in the state.

ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକରୀ କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ମହଙ୍ଗା ଭତ୍ତାରେ ତିନି ପ୍ରତିଶତ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ବିଷୟ ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହା ଫଳରେ ସରକାରୀ କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ମହଙ୍ଗା ଭତ୍ତା ୨୮ ପ୍ରତିଶତରୁ ୩୧ ପ୍ରତିଶତକୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଲା। ଏହା ୦୧.୦୭.୨୦୨୧ରୁ ପିଚ୍ଛିଲା ଭାବରେ ଲାଗୁ ହେବ। — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 31, 2021

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also decided to pay 30% arrears of the Seventh Pay Commission, state's Information & Public Relations Dept said.

According to the Seventh Pay Commission, employees have received 50% of their increased pay from January 2018 to August 2018. It will benefit 600,000 government employees in the state

