Odisha's New Year gift to govt employees: DA, pensions hiked1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 06:51 PM IST
- The rate of pensions for pensioners has also been increased by 3%


The Odisha government on Friday hiked dearness allowance and pensions by 3% for state government employees. With this, the DA now will go up from 28% to 31%.
The rate of pensions for pensioners has also been increased by 3%. The move will benefit 7.5 million government employees and pensioners in the state.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also decided to pay 30% arrears of the Seventh Pay Commission, state's Information & Public Relations Dept said.
According to the Seventh Pay Commission, employees have received 50% of their increased pay from January 2018 to August 2018. It will benefit 600,000 government employees in the state
