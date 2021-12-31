OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Odisha's New Year gift to govt employees: DA, pensions hiked
Listen to this article

The Odisha government on Friday hiked dearness allowance and pensions by 3% for state government employees. With this, the DA now will go up from 28% to 31%. 

The rate of pensions for pensioners has also been increased by 3%. The move will benefit 7.5 million government employees and pensioners in the state. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also decided to pay 30% arrears of the Seventh Pay Commission, state's Information & Public Relations Dept said.

According to the Seventh Pay Commission, employees have received 50% of their increased pay from January 2018 to August 2018. It will benefit 600,000 government employees in the state

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout