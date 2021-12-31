Odisha's New Year gift to govt employees: DA, pensions hiked

Odisha's New Year gift to govt employees: DA, pensions hiked1 min read . 06:51 PM IST
- The rate of pensions for pensioners has also been increased by 3%
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Odisha government on Friday hiked dearness allowance and pensions by 3% for state government employees. With this, the DA now will go up from 28% to 31%.
The Odisha government on Friday hiked dearness allowance and pensions by 3% for state government employees. With this, the DA now will go up from 28% to 31%.
The rate of pensions for pensioners has also been increased by 3%. The move will benefit 7.5 million government employees and pensioners in the state.
The rate of pensions for pensioners has also been increased by 3%. The move will benefit 7.5 million government employees and pensioners in the state.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also decided to pay 30% arrears of the Seventh Pay Commission, state's Information & Public Relations Dept said.
According to the Seventh Pay Commission, employees have received 50% of their increased pay from January 2018 to August 2018. It will benefit 600,000 government employees in the state
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!