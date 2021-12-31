Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Economy / Odisha's New Year gift to govt employees: DA, pensions hiked

Odisha's New Year gift to govt employees: DA, pensions hiked

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. 
1 min read . 06:51 PM IST Livemint

  • The rate of pensions for pensioners has also been increased by 3%

The Odisha government on Friday hiked dearness allowance and pensions by 3% for state government employees. With this, the DA now will go up from 28% to 31%. 

The rate of pensions for pensioners has also been increased by 3%. The move will benefit 7.5 million government employees and pensioners in the state. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also decided to pay 30% arrears of the Seventh Pay Commission, state's Information & Public Relations Dept said.

According to the Seventh Pay Commission, employees have received 50% of their increased pay from January 2018 to August 2018. It will benefit 600,000 government employees in the state

