ODOP operationally merged with districts as export hub initiative

NEW DELHI :One District One Product (ODOP) initiative operationally merged with ‘Districts as Export Hub (DEH)’ initiative of DGFT, Department of Commerce, with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as a major stakeholder, said the Minister of state for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash on Wednesday.
Responding to a parliament question, the minister said that the central government initiated OPOP in all states/UTs of the country as a transformational step to realize the potential of a district, fuel economic growth, generate employment and rural entrepreneurship and move towards the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.
“The initiative is aimed at fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country, enabling holistic socio-economic growth across all regions. The objective is to focus on district of the country as unit for converting into a manufacturing and export hub by identifying products with export potential in the district," said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
In this context, the Districts Export Action Plans include specific actions required to support local exporters / manufacturers in producing / manufacturing identified products in adequate quantity and with the requisite quality, for reaching potential buyers outside India, thereby creating economic value.
These plans also include identifying and addressing challenges for exports of such identified products/services, improving supply chains, market accessibility and handholding for increasing exports, paving way for employment generation.
“The ODOP initiative is identified for the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in Holistic Development through One District One Product (ODOP) category in April, 2022," the ministry added.
