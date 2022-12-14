OECD countries to limit government access to personal data

The OECD agreement won’t replace legal deals between governments, such as decisions by the European Union that enable free movement of citizens’ personal data to a particular country, said Mr. Reynders. In the absence of those bilateral deals, the OECD framework could help companies prove that they are moving data to a jurisdiction that follows rules on surveillance practices, he said. The EU on Tuesday published a draft agreement for data transfers to the U.S., based on the preliminary trans-Atlantic privacy deal struck in March. The agreement still has to be approved by European officials.