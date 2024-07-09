OECD expects cooling jobs markets, but continued recovery in real wages
SummaryIn its annual report on the jobs market, the Paris-based policy advisory body said wages have been rising faster than prices over the past year, but real wages remain below their late 2019 levels in a number of countries, including the U.S.
Unemployment rates are set to pick up only slightly across the world’s rich countries in the short term, while real wages will continue to rise as profit growth cools, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday.