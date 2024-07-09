OECD expects cooling jobs markets, but continued recovery in real wages

The recovery of the job market from the initial blow delivered by the spread of the Covid-19 virus has been particularly strong for workers in lower-wage parts of the economy, and for women, the OECD said. In 17 of the 33 countries with available data, traditionally lower-pay industries saw a faster rise in real wages between 2019 and 2023, while employment growth for women has outpaced that of men over the same period.