OECD pares FY22 growth forecast for India to 9.7%

The difficult policy choices faced by some emerging-market economies with high debt and rising inflation are also a potential downside risk. “Governments need to ensure that all resources necessary are used to deploy vaccinations as quickly as possible throughout the world to save lives, preserve incomes and bring the virus under control. Stronger international efforts are needed to provide low-income countries with the resources needed to vaccinate their populations for their own and global benefits," the report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}