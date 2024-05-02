OECD sees room for rate cuts as inflation cools, but warns of oil-price threat
The global economy is likely to avoid an anticipated slowdown this year, but could yet suffer a significant setback if an escalation of conflict in the Middle East were to push oil prices sharply higher, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said Thursday.