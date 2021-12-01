The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday pared down its growth projection for India to 9.4% for FY22 from 9.7% estimated earlier even while maintaining that the recovery is gaining momentum supported by the increasing pace of vaccination, which is boosting consumers sentiment.

In September, while paring down India’s FY22 growth forecast to 9.7% from 9.9% estimated earlier, OECD had citied still persisting risk of lasting costs from the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-member intergovernmental organization on Wednesday projected the economy to grow at 8.1% in FY23, before moderating to 5.5% in FY24. “In the medium term, however, uncertainty over employment and earnings prospects will slow down the revival of households’ consumption. Growth, moreover, will be uneven: rural areas are struggling to absorb the huge flows of migrant returnees, while on the supply side the buoyancy of manufacturing boosted by the Production-Linked Incentive scheme contrasts with the slow return to normalcy of contact-intensive services. The economic outlook in FY 2023-24 is projected to deteriorate due to the lingering negative legacy of COVID-19 on key growth-drivers such as business investment in new machinery," it added.

OECD asked the government to put in place a credible medium-term fiscal strategy to bring down the debt-to-GDP ratio and create the fiscal space to meet multi-faceted development needs. “At the recent COP26, India pledged to reach net zero by 2070 and to produce half of its energy from renewable resources by 2030. In this regard, investment needs to upgrade the power grid and scale up the share of renewables in installed capacity are huge and require a co-ordinated institutional framework and supportive regulation to attract capital," it added.

The organization of rich countries said low-skilled domestic migrants and urban workers, who faced the brunt of employment shocks in both covid waves in India, have yet to see their earnings return to pre-pandemic levels.

“India has made remarkable progress over the past two decades in accelerating economic growth and making a dent on poverty. Improving social policy delivery and targeting it better are now fundamental challenges to heal the scars left by the pandemic," it said.

