OECD slashes India growth forecast to 9.4% for FY22

The 38-member intergovernmental organization on Wednesday projected the economy to grow at 8.1% in FY23, before moderating to 5.5% in FY24. “In the medium term, however, uncertainty over employment and earnings prospects will slow down the revival of households’ consumption. Growth, moreover, will be uneven: rural areas are struggling to absorb the huge flows of migrant returnees, while on the supply side the buoyancy of manufacturing boosted by the Production-Linked Incentive scheme contrasts with the slow return to normalcy of contact-intensive services. The economic outlook in FY 2023-24 is projected to deteriorate due to the lingering negative legacy of COVID-19 on key growth-drivers such as business investment in new machinery," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}