NEW DELHI: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Monday slashed its growth projection for India for FY22 to 9.9% from 12.6% estimated in March, holding that the vicious second wave of coronavirus infections has halted the nascent economic recovery in Asia's third largest economy.

"In India, the rapid rebound in activity since mid-2020 has paused, with the resurgence of the pandemic and renewed localised containment measures raising uncertainty and hitting mobility. Provided the pandemic can be contained quickly, GDP growth could still be around 10% in FY 2021-22 and 8¼ per cent in FY 2022-23, with pent-up consumer demand, easy financial conditions and strong external market growth helping the recovery to gain momentum," the group of rich countries said in its latest Economic Outlook.

The world economy that was uniformly battered by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 is experiencing diverging fortunes in 2021. Most advanced economies and some emerging economies are seeing a strong recovery, while the rest of the world, including India, has fallen behind. The second wave of the pandemic has hit India hard, with statewide lockdowns stalling economic activity. Though the wave seems to be declining, the rapid spread of the virus to the hinterlands has pushed economic recovery into uncharted territory. Most professional forecasters have slashed their growth projections for the country to below 10% for FY22, with JP Morgan and Barclays paring it down to 9% and 9.2%, respectively.

“The dramatic infections upsurge since February has weakened the nascent recovery and may compound financial woes of corporates and banks. As public anxiety over the virus spreads and lockdowns multiply, high-frequency indicators suggest that a marked slowdown may have taken place in the April-June quarter, although the overall annual impact is likely to be muted," OECD said.

OECD said while India is projected to be the fastest-growing G20 economy in 2021, it will also be the one which is the furthest away from its pre-crisis GDP trend.

"Pent-up demand for consumer durables and exports of manufacturing goods and services will act favourably, but other components will be far less supportive. Notwithstanding the pressing need to upgrade physical and human infrastructure, as well as increased allocations for capital expenditure and the expansion of production-linked incentives scheme to sectors other than large-scale electronics manufacturing, weak investment is set to persist. Profit margins in the banking sector are likely to decline, in particular for state banks that may see both impaired loans and credit costs soaring, following the lifting of moratorium relief to borrowers," it added.

While higher commodity prices have also pushed up inflation, reducing household real incomes, input-cost pressures may push inflation outside of the policy target band, OECD said. “Inflation fears are mounting, stoked by prices of vegetables growing fast due to supply-chain disruptions and the firming of fuel price. Monetary policy remains accommodative, with plans for gradual normalisation being put on hold, but scope for additional fiscal support is limited. So far this year, the RBI Monetary Policy Committee has kept the repo rate unchanged at 4%, while signalling its intention of maintaining an accommodative stance as long as necessary. Given risks surrounding the pace of the recovery, the central bank is projected to delay any rate increase to mid-2022," it added.

OECD said in 2020, poverty and informality increased in India and the ranks of the middle class plummeted, in both cases undoing several years of progress. “Other negative consequences of the pandemic have been the surge in the number of school dropouts, heightened child malnutrition due to the suspension of the cooked meal programme, and of the mid-day school meal scheme in particular, and more than 150 thousand estimated additional child and maternal deaths."

"Better targeting of energy and fertiliser subsidies, as well as an overhaul of tax expenditures, would free resources for pro-poor fiscal policies. Several states have either recently adopted or are contemplating polices to reserve private sector jobs for local residents, but absorbing more than 10 million young Indians who join the labour market each year requires first and foremost a pick-up in job-generating investments," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.