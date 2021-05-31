Covid second wave: OECD slashes India's growth forecast to 9.9% for FY22

The world economy that was uniformly battered by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 is experiencing diverging fortunes in 2021. Most advanced economies and some emerging economies are seeing a strong recovery, while the rest of the world, including India, has fallen behind. The second wave of the pandemic has hit India hard, with statewide lockdowns stalling economic activity. Though the wave seems to be declining, the rapid spread of the virus to the hinterlands has pushed economic recovery into uncharted territory. Most professional forecasters have slashed their growth projections for the country to below 10% for FY22, with JP Morgan and Barclays paring it down to 9% and 9.2%, respectively.