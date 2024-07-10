OECD urges action to tame lobbying as industrial policy takes hold
SummaryOverhauls that make markets more competitive and open have largely stalled over the last half-decade, while a new focus on industrial policy makes it more important to tame the activities of lobbyists, the OECD said.
Overhauls that make markets more competitive and open have largely stalled over the last half-decade, while a new focus on industrial policy makes it more important to tame the activities of lobbyists, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday.