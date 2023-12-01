Economy
Off-budget borrowing: is it behind us now?
Summary
- Off-budget borrowings by states rose sharply in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Worried, the Centre cracked down on the habit in March 2022
Off-budget borrowings by states rose sharply in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Worried (they widen the fiscal deficit), the Centre cracked down on the habit in March 2022 and they have decreased. Mint looks at off-budget borrowings and their implications.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more