Off-budget borrowing: is it behind us now?

What are off-budget borrowings?

Borrowings that are not directly made by the government, but the principal and the interest are serviced from the budget qualify as off-budget. These debts are typically raised by a public sector unit, or a special purpose vehicle floated by the government. As these borrowings are outside the budget, they escape legislative oversight. They also enable governments to bypass the borrowing limits set under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, which aims to institutionalize fiscal discipline and ensure better management of public funds for both the Centre and the states.

