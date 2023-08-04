Offshore mining to open up for private sector by December

Offshore mining to open up for private sector by December3 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:07 AM IST
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, clearing the way for the auction
NEW DELHI :The government will put up over 12 offshore mineral-bearing areas for auction to the private sector before the end of 2023, an official aware of the plans said.
The Geographical Survey of India has estimated 79 million tonnes of heavy minerals lying untapped off the country’s 7,517-km long coastline.
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, clearing the way for the auction. The mines ministry will formulate rules soon so that the offshore areas are identified and auctioned by December and at least a dozen blocks handed over to the private sector before the end of the fiscal year, the official cited above said on condition of anonymity.
The auction will be for lime mud within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts, construction-grade sand off the Kerala coast, and heavy mineral placers in the inner-shelf and mid-shelf off Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, the official said on condition of anonymity.
Phosphorite in the eastern and western continental margins, polymetallic ferromanganese (Fe-Mn) nodules and crusts in the Andaman Sea and Lakshadweep Sea will also be put on the block.
These offshore resources would be in complete control of the Centre, which would run the entire exercise of inviting applications for exploration, overseeing the auction process and selecting and handing over mineral resources to prospective bidders. Unlike other minerals, royalties, auction premiums, and other revenues from the production of minerals from offshore areas shall accrue solely to the Union government.
This is the first time the government is opening up the country’s vast mineral-bearing offshore areas. Extraction of minerals from these areas will also serve India’s strategic interests and give it a stronger foothold in its territorial waters that otherwise also sees a constant threat of ingress by neighbouring countries.
The plan is to offer resources on 50-year leases while also supporting the availability of funds for exploration, mitigation of the adverse impact of offshore mining, disaster relief, research, interest, and benefit of the persons affected by exploration or production operations through the creation of a separate non-lapsable Offshore Areas Mineral Trust. This will be funded by an additional levy on the production of minerals, not exceeding one-third of the royalty. The exact rate of additional levy will be prescribed by the central government.
The amendment has also brought in a new composite licensing regime where an explorer would also have the right to explore and mine the mineral under a single licence.
The Geological Survey of India’s (GSI) reconnaissance survey has delineated preliminary resources for heavy minerals in the inner-shelf and mid-shelf regions off Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.
India has a unique maritime location. Its 7,517-km coastline is home to nine coastal states, four Union territories and 1,382 islands. India’s EEZ of over 2 million sq. ft holds significant recoverable resources of crude oil and natural gas, construction sand, heavy minerals, lime mud, polymetallic nodules, and crust. The OAMDR Act of 2002 came into force in 2010. However, no mining activity has been undertaken in the offshore areas to date. Hence, the Centre has proposed the amendments to bring several reforms in the offshore mining sector.
As India aims to become a high-growth economy, it needs to harness its maritime resources to its optimal capacity. In order to harness the full potential of these maritime resources, it is imperative to encourage the participation of the public and private sectors. The private sector will bring the necessary expertise and technology to explore and mine the mineral resources present in the EEZ, a government statement said.