Offshore mining to open up for private sector by December

The plan is to offer resources on 50-year leases while also supporting the availability of funds for exploration, mitigation of the adverse impact of offshore mining, disaster relief, research, interest, and benefit of the persons affected by exploration or production operations through the creation of a separate non-lapsable Offshore Areas Mineral Trust. This will be funded by an additional levy on the production of minerals, not exceeding one-third of the royalty. The exact rate of additional levy will be prescribed by the central government.