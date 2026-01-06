Oil companies willing to invest billions in Venezuela, says White House; Trump proposes reimbursement — What reports say

The Donald Trump administration has spoken to several oil companies to invest in Venezuela, according to a CNBC report quoting a White House official on Monday.

Following the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Donald Trump on Saturday had said that oil companies will invest billions of dollars to rebuild the infrastructure in the South American country.

Taylor Rogers, the White House spokesperson quoted by CNBC, however did not specify which companies the administration had spoken to.

“All of our oil companies are ready and willing to make big investments in Venezuela that will rebuild their oil infrastructure, which was destroyed by the illegitimate Maduro regime,” she was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

Also Read | Venezuela sees heavy gunfire near Caracas presidential palace, videos emerge

Trump proposes reimbursement According to a separate report by NBC News, Donald Trump said he believes that the US oil industry could expand its operations in Venezuela in less than 18 months.

“I think we can do it in less time than that, but it’ll be a lot of money,” Trump reportedly told NBC News on Monday.

He hinted at a reimbursement tactic to bring in more investment.

“A tremendous amount of money will have to be spent, and the oil companies will spend it, and then they’ll get reimbursed by us or through revenue,” the US President was quoted as saying by the news channel.

As per NBC News, oil companies are likely to base their decision on whether the US government agrees to reimburse the oil industry's costs in Venezuela, or says that future revenue is sufficient repayment.

Trump has not said anything about how much money he thinks may cost oil companies to revive and upgrade Venezuela's oil infrastructure, which has seldom been touched for decades.

“It’ll be a very substantial amount of money will be spent” by the oil companies, according to Trump, who seemed confident they would do “very well”.

“And the country will do well,” he added, as per NBC News.

What do oil companies want? Earlier, Reuters reported quoting sources that the three biggest oil companies Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron, have not yet spoken to the Trump administration following Maduro's ouster.

The statement of the four oil industry executives familiar with the matter and quoted by Reuters, comes in contradiction with Trump's claims that he had held meetings with “all” US oil companies s, both before and since Maduro was seized.

“Nobody in those three companies has had conversations with the White House about operating in Venezuela, pre-removal or post-removal to this point,” one person quoted by Reuters said.

As per the Reuters report, the Trump administration is now planning to discuss boosting Venezuelan oil production with US oil companies in a meeting scheduled later this week.