How the oil crisis is morphing into a shipping crisis, in 5 charts

One obvious reason for the rise in container freight costs is the increase in bunker fuel prices. Used to power ships, bunker fuel has become more expensive alongside other fuels because of the war. In addition, shippers have been avoiding the Red Sea routes through the Suez Canal for a few years now because of Houthi attacks in the region. Instead, they have been traversing longer routes to Europe through the Cape of Good Hope. In recent weeks, though, Suez Canal traffic has picked up, according to Bloomberg.