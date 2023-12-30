Economy
Oil ministry to save costs on pipelines using Gati Shakti
Summary
- The ministry has saved ₹169 crore on the proposed five pipelines for the North East Gas Grid
NEW DELHI : The ministry of petroleum and natural gas plans to substantially reduce spending on the laying of gas pipelines by leveraging the extensive infrastructure data from the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more