Oil ministry to save costs on pipelines using Gati Shakti

NEW DELHI : The ministry of petroleum and natural gas plans to substantially reduce spending on the laying of gas pipelines by leveraging the extensive infrastructure data from the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP).

The PMGS-NMP is a digital platform that maps all infrastructure projects, and contains critical information ranging from rail, port, and road connectivity to gas pipelines and optic fibre in India. It is overseen by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Currently, the petroleum ministry aims to build about 1,000 km of pipelines using the PM Gati Shakti portal, while several new projects are being planned, two officials aware of the matter said, requesting not to be named.

So far, the ministry has been able to save ₹169 crore by reducing the length of the proposed five pipelines for the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) by 42 km. Besides, it has planned Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline project, for which 700 km of land along the road has been mapped with the help of PM Gati Shakti, one of the two officials said.

“We also have plans for a 50-km Indo-Nepal pipeline between Siliguri and Jhapa in Nepal. It will meet demand for eastern Nepal as well as India, and was planned using the NMP portal. About 35 km of the Siliguri-Jhapa pipeline will be in India and 15 km in Nepal," said the official, adding that the department saved about 22 km of forest areas.

The Siliguri-Jhapa pipeline would entail a cost of about ₹300 crore.

Other pipeline projects planned under PM Gati Shakti include a 1,194-km-long Mundra-Panipat pipeline, and a 175-km-long Gurdaspur-Jammu natural gas pipeline, the second official said.

The PMGS-NMP portal is proving to be rather helpful for the ministry. The MoPNG has created its own national master plan portal, which is linked with the DPIIT’s data portal by which the parent department (DPIIT) comes to know about all the infrastructure development activities of the MoPNG, the second official said.

The proposed five pipelines in north east are Silchar-Jiribam-Imphal; pipeline of ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC), Itanagar-Naharlagan-Banderdeva, Mawbri-Nongstoin-Williamnagar-Tura and Jorhat-Namrup—Duliajan.

The NMP portal, which also contains information on land records, has helped bring down areas designated as ‘NoGo’ zone in the country. NoGo zone refers to those areas where oil and gas exploration is not allowed. The petroleum ministry is now able to utilize 99% of the NoGo areas, that earlier stood at around 100,000 sqm, for exploration purposes without any hurdle.

The government is also planning to pitch the PMGS-NMP to neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka for execution of certain cross-border infrastructure projects.

The tool was also showcased at the recently-concluded UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia Pacific (UNESCAP) conference in Hong Kong, at the Asia Pacific Business Forum, and at the recent G20 meeting in Delhi.

“Data mapping does help in planning pipeline routes in a methodical manner. One can analyze various data sources like geographical, environmental, and demographic data to firm up routes to minimize land acquisition costs, environmental impact and reduce construction complexities," said Sanjay Sah, leader for oil & gas and capital projects for Deloitte India consulting business.

The usage of construction materials, machinery, and labour is optimized leading to savings, he said.

Queries sent to the ministries of commerce, petroleum and natural gas remained unanswered till press time.