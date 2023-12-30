Oil ministry to save costs on pipelines using Gati Shakti

So far, the ministry has been able to save ₹169 crore by reducing the length of the proposed five pipelines for the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) by 42 km. Besides, it has planned Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline project, for which 700 km of land along the road has been mapped with the help of PM Gati Shakti, one of the two officials said.

