Oil prices up over 2% after drone attack on UAE's nuclear power plant

Oil prices rose over 2% after a drone strike near the Barakah nuclear plant in the UAE, as renewed West Asia tensions and US warnings to Iran stoked supply fears.

Rituraj Baruah
Updated18 May 2026, 08:11 AM IST
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Angry MBS 'Rejects' UAE Barakah Attack As MBZ Claims Drones Fired From 'West': US Allies At War Now?

Oil prices climbed sharply on Monday after a drone attack near a nuclear power plant in the UAE heightened fears of fresh hostilities in West Asia.

At 7:20 am, the July contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $111.56 per barrel, up 2.18% from its previous close. The June contract of West Texas Intermediate on the NYMEX rose 2.64% to $108.20 a barrel.

Calling the incident a “dangerous escalation”, the UAE said a drone strike had triggered a fire near its nuclear power station on Sunday.

Also Read | Why rising waterborne oil supplies remain lifeline of global energy grid

A BBC report said officials are investigating the source of the strike. While two drones were intercepted, the third drone struck an electrical generator “outside the inner perimeter” of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi, sparking a fire. No injuries were reported and there was no impact on radiological safety levels, local authorities said.

Saudi Arabia also said it intercepted three drones on Sunday.

Trump’s warning

Keeping markets on edge, US president Donald Trump warned Iran that the “clock is ticking” for a peace deal to be reached with Washington.

Taking to social media platform Truth Social, he said: “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them,” adding that “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

Although a fragile ceasefire was reached in April, tensions between Iran and the US continue. Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the US administration's naval blockade of Iranian ports continue to impact 20% of the global energy trade.

Supply squeeze

The International Energy Agency, in its monthly oil market report for May, said the market will remain severely undersupplied through the end of Q3 2026, even if the conflict ends by early June.

Also Read | PM Modi in UAE: MoU on strategic petroleum reserves signed amid Iran war

The IEA noted that there is currently a shortage of about 6 million barrels per day. The cumulative global supply loss already stands at more than 1 billion barrels and could reduce global production by 3.9 million barrels per day across 2026.

India impact

The conflict has also severely impacted energy supplies to India. After keeping petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the past two years, oil marketing companies raised fuel prices by around 3 on 15 May.

The price of the India basket of crude oil as of 14 May was $108.36 a barrel.

Also Read | What are Iran, US demanding in peace talks? 5 conditions each

The Indian basket of crude oil represents a derived basket comprising the Sweet grade (Brent Dated) and Sour grade (Oman & Dubai average) crude imported by Indian refineries.

About the Author

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

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