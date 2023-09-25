Oil prices, China, rice: The global economy wrap, in charts
Summary
- Oil prices are rising again, leading to worries over upward pressure on inflation, while the slowdown in China’s economy has become a global concern
Starting today, Mint’s Plain Facts section will bring out a monthly update on key global economic data to thread together the biggest developments that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts will explain how each story is creating ripples in the global markets, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and how it could possibly impact India. In September, rising oil prices, China’s economic slowdown, and a possible US government shutdown are leading the news.