Oil prices, China, rice: The global economy wrap, in charts

2. Dragon’s sorrow

Three decades of rapid growth have put the Chinese economy prominently on the world map, right behind the US. But the country is now facing a worrying, and unending, slowdown. The worries grew further after China’s GDP growth in the June-ended quarter came in at 6.3%, lower than the expected growth of about 7%. On a sequential basis, the growth was just 0.8%. Apart from the disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic and the country’s zero-covid policy, the country is also facing a slew of challenges from falling exports to deflation. In June, unemployment among people in the 16-24 age group hit a record high of over 20%, after which the country stopped releasing the data. While the economy has grown in size primarily on investments rather than domestic demand, tumbling investments in the crisis-hit property sector, and a global growth slowdown are posing as headwinds to any effort to revive the growth after the pandemic.