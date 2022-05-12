Oil prices fall over 1% amid slowdown fears, demand concerns

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At 11.35 am, the July contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $105.95, lower by 1.45% from its previous close. The June contract of West Texas Intermediate on the NYMEX fell 1.55% to $104.07 per barrel.
NEW DELHI :
Crude oil prices declined on Thursday due to concerns of a growth slowdown amid tightening monetary policies globally.
Growth concerns were accentuated after the US reported that the headline consumer price index (CPI) in April surged to 8.3%, as it may lead to further emphasis on raising interest rates.
The rising Covid-19 cases in China and continued lockdowns are also weighing on the prices, analysts said.
Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities said that support to oil prices from supply risks relating to Russia and tightness in the US market is countered by demand concerns relating to China and prospect of higher borrowing costs.
“Crude may remain choppy amid mixed factors however rise in US crude stocks and shaky equities may keep pressure on prices," he said.
A report by Kotak Securities said that crude oil has declined sharply in last few sessions as European Union (EU) struggled to gain member approval for a proposed phased out ban on Russian crude oil exports. Hungary is opposed to a ban on Russian oil, and other European nations also voiced concerns that their economies could suffer if Russian oil imports were further curtailed.
The lack of consensus led to market expectations that a ban may not happen or even if a deal is reached it may include huge exemptions which may not impact supply as severely, it said. The EU, however, is trying to reach an agreement to impose an embargo on Russian energy imports.