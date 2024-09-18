Why governments are loath to cut fuel prices
Summary
- Even when crude oil prices are falling, governments are slow to cut retail fuel prices owing to the primacy of oil in their own revenues.
Global crude oil prices have fallen sharply in recent weeks. The price of the variant of crude oil that India imports is currently around $73 a barrel. The last time crude oil was this low was around November 2021, just a few months before Russia invaded Ukraine and triggered a surge in oil prices globally. While there is a growing clamour to cut retail prices of petrol and diesel, governments have been slow to respond, given the outsized support that oil provides to their revenues.