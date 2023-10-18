Oil prices jump 2% on supply worries after large US stock drawdown
Brent crude futures jumped $1.62, or 1.8%, to $91.49 a barrel at 0148, with markets also braced for Chinese GDP numbers. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures were up $1.77, or 2%, at $88.43 a barrel
Oil prices gained nearly $2 in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks amid worries about supply disruptions from the Middle East due to a deepening Israel-Hamas conflict.
