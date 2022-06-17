Oil prices subdued on demand concerns, US sanctions on Iran cap decline

Oil prices subdued on demand concerns, US sanctions on Iran cap decline2 min read . 12:26 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Crude oil prices declined on Friday amid continued concerns over fall in demand after the steep interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
Analysts, however, said that the decline was restricted due to the fresh sanction on Iranian petrochemical companies by the US.
Around 11.55 am, the August contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $119.43 per barrel, lower by 0.32% from its previous close. Similarly, the July contract of West Texas Intermediate fell 0.37% to $117.16 per barrel.
Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities said that the crude prices traded modestly lower weighed down by demand concerns as monetary tightening by major central banks threatens to impact economic activity.
“Disappointing US economic data also shows increasing challenges for the economy. Crude is pressurized also as US government has increased pressure on energy companies to boost supply," he said.
Rao, however, noted that the concerns of tight supplies due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the fresh US sanctions on Iran supported the prices. “Crude may remain choppy as demand concerns are countered by supply risks however tightness concerns may keep prices supported," he said.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd said: “Oil prices rose on Thursday in a topsy-turvy trading after the US announced new sanctions on Iran, even as energy markets stayed focused on supply concerns that have sent prices soaring this year. The market slipped earlier as interest rate hikes by the US Fed, Britain and Switzerland fueled worries of slowing global economic growth."
He added that crude oil prices are expected to remain volatile during the ongoing session.
Despite the volatility in the global oil prices, retail prices of petrol and diesel in India remained have largely remained steady for nearly four weeks now. In the national capital, petrol was sold at ₹96.72 per litre, and diesel was priced at ₹89.62 a litre on Friday.