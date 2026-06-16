Crude price fall may not last as nations rush to rebuild reserves

Prashant Vashisht, senior vice-president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra Ltd, said: "As the Strait of Hormuz opens up, all oil-consuming countries will look at procuring oil from West Asia and filling their reserves including major buyers in Europe and Asia. This will not let prices to plummet. The war took away about 11–12 million barrels of daily oil supplies out of the market and emergency releases by the IEA (International Energy Agency) added about 400 million barrels. There is a significant gap right now, and for the supplies to resume at full capacity it would take a few months' time."