Crude price fall may not last as nations rush to rebuild reserves

Global crude oil benchmarks hit a three-month low on Tuesday, trading below $80 per barrel, as the US and Iran move to sign a peace agreement on 19 June in Switzerland. Around 6.30pm, the August contract of Brent traded at $79.89, down about 4% from Monday's close, while the July contract of West Texas Intermediate on the NYMEX fell 4.33% to $77.25 a barrel.