Oil refiners don't see supply risk even as Trump targets Russian crude
Summary
Discounts on Russian oil have been shrinking and India's crude import basket is well diversified, say Indian oil refiners after Trump announced an unspecified penalty.
New Delhi: India’s oil refiners do not see any risk to well-diversified crude supplies after US President Donald Trump imposed a penalty on the country for buying Russian crude, in addition to a 25% tariff, according to two people in the know.
