Oil steadies after falls as weak economy offsets supply risks
Brent crude futures were down 15 cents at $75.95 a barrel by 1310 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.39 a barrel, up 37 cents
Oil prices steadied on Monday after several weeks of declines as a weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the United States and Russian threats of a production cut.