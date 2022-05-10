Oman’s commerce minister to visit India from 10-14 May to discuss economic ties

On 12 May, 2022, a meeting of the India-Oman Joint Business Council (JBC) will be jointly organized by FICCI and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A number of other engagements in New Delhi and Mumbai including B2B Events, industry interactions, investor meetings and so on are scheduled for the visiting Omani delegation during their stay in India, the government further said.

