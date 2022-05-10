Oman’s commerce minister to visit India from 10-14 May to discuss economic ties

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The visit comes in the backdrop of India-UAE trade deal and trade talks with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, an alliance of six Middle Eastern countries, of which Oman is a part of.
A 48-member delegation including senior officials and business representatives from Oman led by their commerce minister H.E. Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef will visit India from 10-14 May to discuss economic ties, the commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday said.
The 48-member delegation includes senior officials and business representatives from areas spanning health, pharmaceuticals, mining, tourism, telecommunication, energy, shipping and real estate, the ministry said according to a statement.
“During the visit, senior officials from both sides would be participating in the 10th Session of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting(JCM) to be held on 11 May 2022 in New Delhi," the ministry said.
The visit of the Omani delegation comes at a time when the bilateral trade between the two countries has grown by 82% to reach $ 9.94 billion in the financial year 2021-2022, the statement further read.
On 12 May, 2022, a meeting of the India-Oman Joint Business Council (JBC) will be jointly organized by FICCI and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A number of other engagements in New Delhi and Mumbai including B2B Events, industry interactions, investor meetings and so on are scheduled for the visiting Omani delegation during their stay in India, the government further said.