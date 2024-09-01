OMCs hike commercial LPG cylinder prices in Delhi by 39 to 1,691.50

Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by ₹39 in Delhi with effect from September 1. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is ₹1,691.50 from today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This price hike follows a series of decreases that had provided some relief to businesses. In July, prices dropped by ₹30 per cylinder, preceded by more substantial reductions of ₹69.50 in June and ₹19 in May. The June 1st reduction had brought the retail price down to ₹1,676, highlighting the significant fluctuations in pricing over a short period.

These frequent adjustments in LPG prices reflect the complex interplay of various economic factors. While the specific reasons for this latest increase have not been disclosed, it's likely influenced by a combination of global oil prices, domestic tax policies, and the balance between supply and demand.

The impact of this price hike will be felt across multiple industries, particularly those heavily reliant on LPG for their operations. Restaurants, hotels, and small-scale manufacturers may need to reassess their operational costs in light of this development.

As businesses adapt to these new prices, consumers may indirectly feel the effects through potential adjustments in service costs or product pricing. The broader economic implications of this price increase remain to be seen, especially if it marks the beginning of a new trend in LPG pricing.

As the market continues to evolve, further price adjustments in the coming months cannot be ruled out.

Additionally, the government has proactively promoted using LPG cylinders for home cooking through various schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. It provides subsidies to eligible families, encouraging the adoption of cleaner cooking fuels and improving living standards.

(With inputs from agencies)