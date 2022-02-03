Omicron effect: India's services activity slows to 6-month low in January

NEW DELHI: India's services sector, the largest among all, grew the slowest in six months in January as a resurgence in covid-19 infections led to fresh restrictions and weighed on demand, a private survey showed on Thursday.

The IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 51.5 in January from 55.5 in December, as reimposition of pandemic related curbs hit growth prospects. A reading above 50 denotes expansion, and a number below that indicates contraction.

But it should be noted that the PMI is a month-over-month indicator, showing improvement over the previous month, and not over the previous year.

"The escalation of the pandemic and reintroduction of curfews had a detrimental impact on growth across the service sector. Concerns about how long the current wave of COVID-19 will last dampened business confidence and caused job shedding," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

Input prices rose at the sharpest rate in over a decade as some firms continued to transfer additional cost burdens to consumers. However, the rate of inflation was moderate as majority of monitored companies left their fees unchanged since December.

"Firms were also alarmed about price pressures," said De Lima.

The January data pointed to a stronger increase in expenses among service providers, with the overall rate of inflation climbing to its highest since December 2011, the Survey pointed out. Survey members noted higher food, fuel, material, staff and transportation costs

The data print comes a couple of days after finance minister Nirmala Sitharman presented a growth-oriented budget for 2022-23 with focus on public spending to support economic growth. The Economic Survey has projected that India's economy will grow at 8-8.5% in 2022-23 from 9.2% estimated for FY22.

Service sector jobs declined for the second straight month in January, on the back of reduced output requirements among some businesses and future uncertainty.

New export business fell moderately as COVID-19 related restrictions globally curbed international demand for Indian services.

"Private sector growth was sustained at the start of the year but, with the slowdown seen in services mirrored by manufacturing, there were weaker expansions in aggregate sales and output."

