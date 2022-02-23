Omicron  impact  on  economy  fairly  muted

NEW DELHI : The impact of the third wave on the Indian economy turned out to be far less severe than the previous two waves, shows the latest update to Mint’s monthly macro tracker. Just six of the 16 high-frequency indicators considered in the tracker were in the red in January, one notch better than December. Four indicators were in the green, the same as in December, while the rest were in the amber zone.

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a comprehensive monthly report on the state of the economy based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators across four segments, including consumer economy, producer economy, external sector, and the ease of living. Its colour-coding—red, green, and amber—is based on the performance relative to the five-year average trend. In an 18 February report, economists at foreign brokerage Nomura said the impact of the third wave was muted, even as the broader growth recovery was uneven. The tracker will reflect the performance in February in the next update after mid-March.

View Full Image Mint Macro Tracker

The slowdown in domestic air traffic because of the Omicron variant of coronavirus pushed the consumer economy segment to its worst level since October 2021, with three of the four indicators falling into the red. In January, around 6.4 million passengers flew in domestic airlines, the lowest since August 2021.

The automobile sector has been dealing with a semiconductor shortage since mid-2021, but the situation appears to be slowly improving. Car sales decreased marginally but stayed in line with its five-year average trend. Tractor sales rose but remained somewhat flat compared to levels recorded two years ago.

Two producer economy indicators were in green and two in amber. Business confidence has recorded a green streak for six months in a row, but the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in January, which was 53, saw the slowest rate of expansion in this period. The impact on the contact-sensitive sector was a dampener. Rail freight traffic, which accounts for most railway revenue, grew steadily for the third month in a row.

The impact of the third wave led both imports and exports to drop from the record highs seen in December, but a double-digit decline in gold imports and a slowdown in oil imports largely drove the narrowing trade deficit to a five-month low in January. Exports in labour-intensive sectors grew on absolute levels, but the overall growth rate slowed compared with the performance two years ago.

Among all segments of the tracker, ease of living performed the poorest. Low base effects pushed year-on-year retail inflation to 6%, the highest since June 2021. However, compared to the corresponding period two years ago, inflation was at its lowest level since September 2020. Economists at Barclays expect the January reading to be a near-term high and said headline inflation would moderate in the coming months. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, continued to be in the red for the ninth straight month. The labour participation rate, as measured by a Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy survey, was 39.9% in January, down from 40.9%.

The Indian economy is projected to do better in the coming months. A business resumption index run by Nomura has hit a record high in the week ending 20 February.

