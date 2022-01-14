NEW DELHI : The hospitality industry, which was slowly inching towards recovery on the back of strong domestic tourism led primarily by leisure travel, is now witnessing uncertainty on account of the Omicron threat.

Companies and hotels are reporting softening of demand for January after it had a flying start with a long weekend on New Year's Eve that spilled over into the first week of 2022.

The sudden surge in covid-19 related infections due to the Omicron variant and subsequent restrictions and closures have dashed the hopes of the sector.

Firms like Thomas Cook, Luxury Escapes and Easemytrip said early numbers indicate that demand has petered off, some forecasting a 50-60% slump in business. MakeMyTrip is offering customers last-minute cancellation and date change options for the deluge of requests it is getting.

“While pent-up appetite persists, currently travel is largely due to urgent personal/business requirements and this is understandable in the prevalent environment/ restrictions," said Rajeev Kale, president and country head for holidays, MICE (mice meetings incentives conferences and exhibitions) and visa at Thomas Cook (India).

Its group company SOTC has seen demand for immediate travel at only about 50% of its expectations for the month. Bookings are still coming in for late March and April since the company is offering flexible trips.

Leisure travel -- which is largely the focus of Luxury Escapes, an online travel agency that helps customers book advance holiday packages for hotels -- has seen subdued volumes since January began.

In December, the company was seeing a modest number of bookings every day for packages, but that is not the case now.

Arun Ashok, regional head, India and Middle East for the firm, said weekend curfews in some areas have played on the fear psychosis of people. In a recently conducted survey on their website, where about 1000 people participated, Ashok said about 40% or the largest cohort of participants said Omicron is affecting the way they want to holiday and they may not end up taking a trip immediately as a result.

"Historically we have seen January as a very strong month for us. From two years ago (January 2020), for instance, we saw a 54% drop in check-ins this time," he said. This data captures Indian travellers checking into hotels within India and abroad. The company is seeing a lot of date change requests but not as many cancellations at this point.

While online tour operator MakeMyTrip did not provide any data, it said, during this time it has been working closely with partners to offer customers easy and convenient booking modification and cancellation options.

Travellers, it said, can opt for a full refund against last-minute cancellations across over 90% of the hotel properties listed on its platform. Similarly, flyers who booked through their app can also get a free date change option. Its spokesperson said, "Assuring traveller safety and easing the overall travel planning process through flexible booking and payment options have been our key priorities during the pandemic."

The hospitality industry was slowly getting into a recovery mode on the strength of domestic tourism – leisure and events, only to be plunged back into uncertainty on account of the omicron threat, said the Hotel Association of India (HAI), an organisation that represents hotels across the country.

KB Kachru, vice president of the association and chairman emeritus and principal advisor for South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group said almost 50% of demand has been impacted in the first two weeks of January especially in hotels in major metro cities. "With the new restrictions, there have been limited conferences, events which have impacted business travel. But the leisure category has been doing reasonably better despite this. Locations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Shimla, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Munnar, Manappuram, Ooty have seen an uptick in demand in this time," he said.

HAI said hospitality contributed 9% to India’s GDP employing nearly 4.5 crore people pre-covid and providing livelihoods to around 16 crore people. Due to the pandemic, the potential shock to the livelihood of millions working in the industry has been gargantuan.

Prashant Pitti, co-founder of online tour operator EaseMyTrip said Omicron has had a significant impact on the travel industry and has temporarily halted the revival that they anticipated at the beginning of 2022. When the current omicron restrictions were announced, the company witnessed a 15% drop in domestic bookings. International travel has also been impacted owing to restrictions across the world. "While there might be some disruptions right now, we believe that there won’t be a serious aftermath in the months to come as we have witnessed that a restriction period is always followed by a significant demand jump," he said.

He added that with the current restrictions and travel sentiments, the company has also started to witness a change in overall travel trends. Travellers are again leaning towards a strong preference for destinations and hotels, which emphasise safety and hygiene and are eager to travel to places that are in keeping with norms of sustainability.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.