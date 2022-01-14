Omicron impact: Travel sector likely to see 50-60% plunge in business

Prashant Pitti, co-founder of online tour operator EaseMyTrip said Omicron has had a significant impact on the travel industry and has temporarily halted the revival that they anticipated at the beginning of 2022. When the current omicron restrictions were announced, the company witnessed a 15% drop in domestic bookings. International travel has also been impacted owing to restrictions across the world. "While there might be some disruptions right now, we believe that there won’t be a serious aftermath in the months to come as we have witnessed that a restriction period is always followed by a significant demand jump," he said.