Omicron risks new inflation headache for world’s central bankers

Omicron has hit the world just weeks away from key decisions by global central banks, with the Federal Reserve possibly accelerating a wind-down of its stimulus, the Bank of England potentially about to raise interest rates, and the European Central Bank plotting how to ease the euro zone off of emergency bond buying. They are preparing to respond to soaring inflation, which has reached a three decade high in the U.S., the highest in the eurozone’s history and a 10 year record in the U.K.

