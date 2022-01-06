Omicron spread to reduce GDP growth by 10bp in FY22: Ind-Ra

Despite the ongoing recovery, select high-frequency indicators such as the Index of Industrial Production are showing that the industrial output levels are still lower than pre-covid-19 levels (October 2021 industrial output 99.6% of the pre covid level). Against this backdrop, an Ind-Ra assessment suggests that the Reserve Bank of India will continue to pursue its accommodative policy stance with no change in the policy rate in the foreseeable future and the union government would not be in a hurry to get back to the fiscal consolidation path. It will be a gradual process keeping the unfolding economic scenario in mind, it said.