Omicron variant accounts for 3% of U.S Covid-19 infections

The study also found that adults infected with the Omicron variant were 29% less likely to need hospitalization than during the country’s first wave and that the disease appeared less serious for those admitted. But the researchers also said that the lower hospitalization rate could be the result of high levels of immunity in the population from either prior infection or vaccination and that they couldn’t determine whether Omicron is inherently less virulent than earlier strains.

