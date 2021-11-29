Omicron variant drives rise in covid-19 hospitalizations in South Africa hot spot

South Africa is at the center of the race to understand the properties of the variant and whether it is more harmful than other versions of the coronavirus because some of the earliest cases were detected there and it is the country with the largest known Omicron-linked outbreak. That means that the first hospitalizations resulting from the variant are likely to have happened only recently, given severe illness from Covid-19 takes up to two weeks from catching the virus to develop, and deaths lag even further behind.