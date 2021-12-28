Omicron variant is expected to dent global economy in early 2022

Economists have struggled to predict the impact of Covid-19 on economies throughout the pandemic, including in the U.S., where changes in the labor market have surprised both the government and forecasters. Still, they expect Omicron will push economic activity from the first quarter into the second, with a smaller impact than from prior waves of the pandemic. The Federal Reserve earlier this month forecast that the U.S. economy would grow by 4% next year.

