There is a wave of Omicron in many European countries, including the UK that threatens restrictions and movement of goods. According to recent reports, UK witnessed 10,000 cases of Omicron cases on Sunday. The new variant of covid-19 in India is also spreading fast, with 30 new infections detected on Saturday, taking the total tally to 145. The affected sates include Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. In its monthly economic review report, released on 11 December, the Union finance ministry also said the Omicron variant may pose “a fresh risk" to the ongoing global recovery, but its impact would be “less severe" for India due to the increasing pace of vaccination in the country.