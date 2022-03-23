NEW DELHI : India is expected to make a recovery in hotel bookings as Covid-19 cases continue to subside, found a new report. NSE-listed RateGain Travel Technologies, a software-as-a-service provider for travel and hospitality firms, said the impact of travel demand in India’s two major cities Delhi and Mumbai, after international travel resumes on 27 March, will be positive. The company said it is expecting that India will see travel demand increase by 150% year-on-year in hubs like Delhi and Mumbai.

India, which saw a sharp surge in cases that ebbed within 4-5 weeks, registered 40% higher bookings in February 2022 than in January 2022, and almost reaching the high of December, the report said. In January 2022, India saw a 40% decline in hotel bookings.

As compared to January , February saw huge jump in bookings for destinations like Pondicherry, Mysore, Goa, Mumbai. Mumbai was the leader in the metro cities followed by Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata, according to the report. The strong growth in Delhi and Mumbai suggested higher activity on international airports as well as resumption of business travel, said the firm.

Cities in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh registered a degrowth as state elections began in February 2022 and so tourism and business activity was lower. There was also a degrowth in most numbers when compared to last year due to the fact that weddings were restricted to 200 guests in most cities from January when omicron hit till the end of February. Schools and offices, too, in most cities resumed in February and therefore overall leisure travel in the month was much lower.

International travel trends:

India, UAE, United States and Mexico are showing the least growth as travel in February last year was already touching pre-Covid levels and therefore YoY levels are not as high as other countries. India's growth in travel was 10% in February 2022 versus February 2021. In comparison, countries like France and Japan showed 532% and 743% growth respectively.

European countries such as France, Italy, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom are showing the sharpest recovery compared to last year where Covid restrictions have been relaxed. Asian and American travellers are also expected to resume international travel for the first time in two years. Except China, Hong Kong, where Covid cases are rising, and Russia, where international travel is banned, other countries are showing a growth in travel as compared to last year.

