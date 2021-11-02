Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said Centre's initiative to enable self help groups (SHGs) to earn ₹1 lakh per annum would prove to be game changer in rural transformation.

"On Dhanteras, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Giriraj Singh guided rural women on ways to increase their annual income beyond ₹1 Lakh per annum, terming the initiative inspirational as well as aspirational ‘Mission ₹1 Lakh’, according to an official statement.

The Centre on Saturday launched an initiative to enable women associated with self help groups to earn ₹1 lakh per annum.

Giriraj Singh interacted with women of various self help groups and the Board of Directors of women producer companies today as part of an Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav event.

Five producer enterprises were selected from the states of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and MP for the interaction. The enterprise that participated were ECOVAN Self Reliant Women Farmers Producer Company Limited, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, Jhar Mahila Resham Producer Company limited, West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, Aranyak Agri Producer Company Limited, Purnia, Bihar, Be’ Nishan Women Producers Company, Hyderabad, Telangana, Saharia Mahila Laghu Vanopaj Producer company Limited, Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh.

The minister received feedback from the participants about their progress, stories, challenges and aspirations and guided the way forward.

Giriraj Singh motivated the team and said that it will not be enough that a few members of SHG would achieve a goal of income of ₹1 lakh per annum. It must be achieved by all members of the group. To achieve the goal of ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’, the minister urged the women groups that they must think about how can they increase their income, prepare plans and share it. Further, he said Central and state governments will help them realise it.

Lauding the progress of the DAY-NRLM Mission, the Minister said that in 2014, 2.35 Crore SHG members with a bank linkage of ₹80,000 crore associated with the mission and NPA was 9.5% at that time. He said now this figure has risen to 8 crore women as SHG members with bank linkage of ₹4 lakh crore and NPA of just 2.8.%.

The minister said by the year 2022-24, the SHG fold would increase to 10 crore members and an earning for them ₹1 lakh per annum or beyond will realise better standards of living for them. Giriraj Singh lauded the confidence of the participants saying such an attitude is very encouraging in realising the dream of economically empowered women.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.