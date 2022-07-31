On Raghuram Rajan's comment on Indian economy, here's what BJP said…

Raghuram Rajan had said that India has sufficient foreign exchange (forex) reserves, external debts are low and the country is not having the economic problems like Sri Lanka and Pakistan
A day after former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan's statement on the good health of the Indian economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the decision taken by their government have turned out to be correct, with even critics acknowledging them.
Rajan, who has always been critical of PM Modi's government's economic decisions, on Saturday said the fate of India's economy will never be like Sri Lanka or Pakistan.
BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said, "Those who used to criticise us have changed that into appreciation".
Further, he said that the world has acknowledged that the Indian economy is not only on track but is also running at a fast pace. "While the world is battling inflation and other headwinds, the Indian economy is strong," he said.
During an event in Raipur on Saturday, Rajan had said that India has sufficient foreign exchange (forex) reserves, external debts are low and the country is not having the economic problems like Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
"We have sufficient foreign exchange reserves. RBI has done a good job in increasing the reserves. We are not having problems like Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Our foreign debts are also less," the former RBI Governor said.
According to the latest RBI data, India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves stood at $571.56 billion for the week ended July 22.
In end-March 2022, India's external debt stood at $620.7 billion. India's external debt to GDP ratio declined to 19.9% in end-March 2022 from 21.2% in end-March 2021.
Rajan said low foreign debt and high foreign exchange reserves make the Indian economy resilient. On inflation, Rajan praised RBI's stand. He said the hike in policy rates would help in reducing the inflationary pressure. Further, the ex-RBI Governor added that food inflation has been due to seasonal factors and is likely to come down.
India's retail inflation eased to 7.01% in June from 7.04% in the previous month helped by softening crude and edible oil prices, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) recently.